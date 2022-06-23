Karnataka SSLC supplementary timetable out
BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has put out the timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examinations for 2021-22. The exams are set to begin from June 27 till July 4.
Students, who had applied to take the supplementary examinations, can collect their admit cards through their respective schools. Schools will be able to download the admit cards through the KSEEB website.
27 June: Core subject (Science, Politics)
28 June: First language
29 June: Second language
30 June: Core subject (Social Sciences)
1 July: Third language, NSQF
2 July: Core subject (Economics)
4 July: Core subject (Mathematics, Social Studies)