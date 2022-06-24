STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Draft of BBMP’s 243 wards out, public gets two weeks to object

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has given the public 15 days to file their objections to delimitation of wards.

Published: 24th June 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Supreme Court direction to the state government to complete the process of delimitation of wards and OBC reservation within eight weeks, the state government issued the draft notification for delimitation of 243 wards in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has given the public 15 days to file their objections to delimitation of wards. As per the notification, all persons/institutions who have objections or suggestions to the proposal, are required to file objections before the Additional Chief Secretary of the UDD at Vikasa Soudha.

Delimitation is done based on the 2011 population by the joint House panel headed by MLA S Raghu, and the BBMP sent the same to the UDD last week. The process was done under the BBMP Act 2020. 

Delimitation based on 2011 population

Newly added wards with ward numbers
Someshwara (3), Kogilu (6), Amruthallii (9), Kempapura (10), Kammagondanahalli (16), Defence Colony (19), Nelagadernahalli (23), Handrahalli (28), Vidyamanya nagar (29) , Doddagollarahatti (31), Bande Mutt (34), Thalaghattapura (35), Kanneshwara Rama (36), Veeramadakari (37), Chanakya (39), Chatrapati Shivaji (40), Ranadheera Kanteerava (43), Veera Sindhura Lakshamana (44), Vijayanagara Krishnadevaraya (45), Sir M Vishweshwaraiah (46), Nalvadi Krishnadevaraja Wadeyar Park (47), Chola Nagara (69), Modi Garden (77) Babusab Palya (82), Kalkere (83), Tambu Chetty Palya (87), Belathur (105), AECS Layout (109), Lal Bahadur Nagar (118), New Bayappanahalli (119), Old Tippasandra (121), Veerabhadranagar (163), Avalahalli (164), Devraj Urs Nagar (169), Azad Nagar (170), Ashoka Pillar (175), Someshwara Nagar (176), NS Palaya (193), Tilak Nagar ( 1 9 5 ) , Uma Maheshwari (201), Vikram Nagar (205), Kamakya Nagar (207), Deen Dayalu (208), Srinivas Nagar (212), Kanaka Nagara (220), RBI Layout (222), Chunchaghatta (223), Naganathpura (228), Ibluru (229), Devarachikkanahalli (236), Vinayaka Nagara (240), Sarakki Lake (241), and Kudlu (243).

Bengaluru needs 400 wards: Janaagraha head
Wards are the fourth tier of governance, responsible for basic needs like water, electricity, roads, garbage and sewage management. In mega cities like Bengaluru, due to the population explosion, wards got bigger. In my opinion, Bengaluru needs 400 wards, not 243, for more decentralised governance. When a ward is smaller in terms of geographic area and population, it allows for increased citizen participation in local governance via ward committees. I welcome the decision to not expand the city further but redraw ward boundaries particularly in outer areas. Unless BBMP also appoints engineers and health inspectors for each of the 243 wards, more wards will only mean more corporators but not necessarily better governance.
Srinivas Alavilli, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp