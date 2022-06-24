Draft of BBMP’s 243 wards out, public gets two weeks to object

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Supreme Court direction to the state government to complete the process of delimitation of wards and OBC reservation within eight weeks, the state government issued the draft notification for delimitation of 243 wards in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has given the public 15 days to file their objections to delimitation of wards. As per the notification, all persons/institutions who have objections or suggestions to the proposal, are required to file objections before the Additional Chief Secretary of the UDD at Vikasa Soudha.

Delimitation is done based on the 2011 population by the joint House panel headed by MLA S Raghu, and the BBMP sent the same to the UDD last week. The process was done under the BBMP Act 2020.

Delimitation based on 2011 population

Newly added wards with ward numbers

Someshwara (3), Kogilu (6), Amruthallii (9), Kempapura (10), Kammagondanahalli (16), Defence Colony (19), Nelagadernahalli (23), Handrahalli (28), Vidyamanya nagar (29) , Doddagollarahatti (31), Bande Mutt (34), Thalaghattapura (35), Kanneshwara Rama (36), Veeramadakari (37), Chanakya (39), Chatrapati Shivaji (40), Ranadheera Kanteerava (43), Veera Sindhura Lakshamana (44), Vijayanagara Krishnadevaraya (45), Sir M Vishweshwaraiah (46), Nalvadi Krishnadevaraja Wadeyar Park (47), Chola Nagara (69), Modi Garden (77) Babusab Palya (82), Kalkere (83), Tambu Chetty Palya (87), Belathur (105), AECS Layout (109), Lal Bahadur Nagar (118), New Bayappanahalli (119), Old Tippasandra (121), Veerabhadranagar (163), Avalahalli (164), Devraj Urs Nagar (169), Azad Nagar (170), Ashoka Pillar (175), Someshwara Nagar (176), NS Palaya (193), Tilak Nagar ( 1 9 5 ) , Uma Maheshwari (201), Vikram Nagar (205), Kamakya Nagar (207), Deen Dayalu (208), Srinivas Nagar (212), Kanaka Nagara (220), RBI Layout (222), Chunchaghatta (223), Naganathpura (228), Ibluru (229), Devarachikkanahalli (236), Vinayaka Nagara (240), Sarakki Lake (241), and Kudlu (243).

Bengaluru needs 400 wards: Janaagraha head

Wards are the fourth tier of governance, responsible for basic needs like water, electricity, roads, garbage and sewage management. In mega cities like Bengaluru, due to the population explosion, wards got bigger. In my opinion, Bengaluru needs 400 wards, not 243, for more decentralised governance. When a ward is smaller in terms of geographic area and population, it allows for increased citizen participation in local governance via ward committees. I welcome the decision to not expand the city further but redraw ward boundaries particularly in outer areas. Unless BBMP also appoints engineers and health inspectors for each of the 243 wards, more wards will only mean more corporators but not necessarily better governance.

Srinivas Alavilli, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha