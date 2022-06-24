Financial firm staff duped by social media friend of Rs 35 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old employee of a finance company was conned by a woman who befriended him on social media. The accused, Nancy William, befriended him after several video calls and assured him that she will come to India to start a jewellery business. Trusting her, he invested Rs 35 lakh. He realised that he was cheated only after she deleted her profile.

A senior police officer said based on a complaint by Johnny (name changed), a case has been registered at the CEN (East) police station. “He had received a friend request on social media a few months ago and they shared contact numbers to make video calls.

She promised that she will come to India to start a jewellery business and make him a partner. He believed her and transferred the money to five of her bank accounts between April and May. A week ago, she stopped attending his phone calls.

He then found that her social media account was deleted,” the officer said. Johnny shared the bank account and transaction details with the investigation officer and the police are verifying them. A team has been formed to probe the case.