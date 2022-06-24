STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Financial firm staff duped by social media friend of Rs 35 lakh

A 45-year-old employee of a finance company was conned by a woman who befriended him on social media. 

Published: 24th June 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old employee of a finance company was conned by a woman who befriended him on social media. The accused, Nancy William, befriended him after several video calls and assured him that she will come to India to start a jewellery business. Trusting her, he invested Rs 35 lakh. He realised that he was cheated only after she deleted her profile.

A senior police officer said based on a complaint by Johnny (name changed), a case has been registered at the CEN (East) police station. “He had received a friend request on social media a few months ago and they shared contact numbers to make video calls.

She promised that she will come to India to start a jewellery business and make him a partner. He believed her and transferred the money to five of her bank accounts between April and May. A week ago, she stopped attending his phone calls.

He then found that her social media account was deleted,” the officer said. Johnny shared the bank account and transaction details with the investigation officer and the police are verifying them. A team has been formed to probe the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online fraud
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp