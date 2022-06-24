STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lokayukta will now help needy with legal aid, get Covid-19 relief

Published: 24th June 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An initiative of the Karnataka Lokayukta and Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) will offer legal assistance to a resident of Mandya district to file a writ petition before the Karnataka High Court, and come to the rescue of families of the Covid dead, who have been deprived of relief offered by the Central government.   

The Lokayukta, will now offer legal assistance to the needy. Upa Lokayukta Justice K N Phaneendra took up an initiative through KSLSA to create legal awareness among the public on the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, functioning of Lokayukta and also to assist the public in redressal of grievances. 

During his first meeting with the district administration in Mandya recently, Justice Phaneendra noticed that a family was deprived of compensation for death of a member due to Covid-19. Relief was denied as the government modified the guidelines, though similar families had been given compensation prior to modification. “If there is dereliction of duty or maladministration, we can address them.

But this is a different case. After receiving a complaint, I came to know of the change in guidelines for denial of compensation. I suggested that the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) give legal assistance to people to file writ petitions before the court to set right the discrimination. If there are genuine grievances which require legal assistance, we can extend it through KSLSA,” said Justice Phaneendra, sharing justice should be taken to the doorstep of needy.

Following directives of HC, Justice B Veerappa, who is also Executive Chairman of KSLSA, a circular was issued, directing all member-secretaries of DLSA and Taluk Legal Services Committees to coordinate with officers of the Lokayukta to create awareness about the Karnataka Lokayukta Act. They will   coordinate with Lokayukta officers to assist in redressal of public grievances.  

