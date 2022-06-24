STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rare neuro disorder under govt scheme

An illuminated Arogya Soudha as part of global campaign “lightitup4HD#” | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Commissioner, BBMP, D Randeep said his department will explore possibilities of bringing Huntington’s Disease (HD) a rare neuropsychiatric genetic disorder under the ambit of Arogya Karnataka, or a scheme under planning for the poor, to support them with treatment.  

The department, in association with HD Society of India, organised illumination of Arogya Soudha as part of the global campaign “lightitup4HD#” to show solidarity with patients and caregivers fighting the disease, and to create awareness, on Thursday evening.

Randeep said there is a need for a multi-sectoral approach and support from various departments, Nimhans, NGOs, and CSR funds by corporates to help those suffering from HD. Dr Nikhil Ratna, vice-chairman of HD Society of India, explained, “HD is estimated to affect 5-10 persons in every one lakh population in India. Records from Nimhans alone show it has affected more than 300 families, of which 137 are from Karnataka.

HD causes gradual malfunction or death of neurons (nerve cells) in the brain. This results in jerky movements and behavioral problems, including suicidal tendencies, loss of memory and skills. Death often happens due to suicide, bleeding in the brain due to fall, food slipping into the windpipe etc. There is no cure for the disease but symptomatic treatment, physiotherapy and speech therapy to improve the quality of life.” 

