Alumni letter on sexual harassment: NLSIU-Bangalore defends stand

BENGALURU: With National Law School of India University (NLSIU) alumni calling out the university for fining two students who spoke about sexual harassment, the university put out a statement defending its decision.

Following their open letter going viral, NLSIU issued a statement, saying the decision was taken after a complaint was filed by the alleged perpetrator who was named in the communications, and an investigation was taken up.

“The Disciplinary Matters Advisory Review and Investigation Committee conducted a thorough inquiry into the incident, and issued a report, concluding that the conduct of the facilitators was inconsistent with the principle of fairness, the right to privacy, and duty to avoid harm to members of the NLSIU community.

However, the alumni defended the open letter, calling the university’s stance on keeping the proceedings confidential, shameful.