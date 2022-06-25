STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Alumni letter on sexual harassment: NLSIU-Bangalore defends stand

However, the alumni defended the open letter, calling the university’s stance on keeping the proceedings confidential, shameful. 

Published: 25th June 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With National Law School of India University (NLSIU) alumni calling out the university for fining two students who spoke about sexual harassment, the university put out a statement defending its decision.

Following their open letter going viral, NLSIU issued a statement, saying the decision was taken after a complaint was filed by the alleged perpetrator who was named in the communications, and an investigation was taken up. 

“The Disciplinary Matters Advisory Review and Investigation Committee conducted a thorough inquiry into the incident, and issued a report, concluding that the conduct of the facilitators was inconsistent with the principle of fairness, the right to privacy, and duty to avoid harm to members of the NLSIU community. 

However, the alumni defended the open letter, calling the university’s stance on keeping the proceedings confidential, shameful. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NLSIU sexual harassment
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp