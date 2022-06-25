BBMP slaps Rs 3 lakh fine on contractor for shoddy roadworks during Modi's Bengaluru visit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After issuing a show-cause notice against the three Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers for shoddy roadworks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent city visit, the Palike is said to have imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakhs on a contractor, Ramesh.

The BBMP came under attack after media reports showed peeling of newly laid roads and a sinkhole at Dr Amberkar School of Economics at Nagarbhavi, damage resurfacing on patchwork at HMT Layout and a sinkhole at Mariyappanapalay near Hebbala within a week after the BBMP had tarred ahead of Modi's Bengaluru visit.

It is said Rs 11.50 crores was pumped out to make a 9 km road and within a few days, the road got damaged. The PM's office is stated to have asked the state government to check all the files related to the works and take corrective measures.

Chief Engineer Prahalad from Major Roads Department sent show cause to MT Balaji, Chief Engineer, HJ Ravi, Assistant Executive Engineer and IK Vishwas Assistant Engineer of RR Nagar Sub Division after the media reports. Now, due to mounting pressure, the Palike has imposed a penalty on contractor Ramesh.

"Our reputation was damaged along with the roads. Hence the contractor was fined and he only has been asked to fix it." A senior official told TNIE

The shoddy work by BBMP had become a national headline following which the state government was compelled to order a probe into the matter.

The BBMP was criticised by many Resident Welfare Associations after the tar peeled off in many areas where BBMP had taken up development works during PM Modi's visit. The asphalted roads are wearing out at many locations and in some parts the roads are even caving in.