STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP slaps Rs 3 lakh fine on contractor for shoddy roadworks during Modi's Bengaluru visit

The roads freshly laid by spending Rs 11.50 crores started peeling off-- while one road even caved in --forcing the authorities to take action.

Published: 25th June 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After issuing a show-cause notice against the three Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers for shoddy roadworks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent city visit, the Palike is said to have imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakhs on a contractor, Ramesh. 

The BBMP came under attack after media reports showed peeling of newly laid roads and a sinkhole at Dr Amberkar School of Economics at Nagarbhavi, damage resurfacing on patchwork at HMT Layout and a sinkhole at Mariyappanapalay near Hebbala within a week after the BBMP had tarred ahead of Modi's Bengaluru visit. 

It is said Rs 11.50 crores was pumped out to make a 9 km road and within a few days, the road got damaged. The PM's office is stated to have asked the state government to check all the files related to the works and take corrective measures. 

Chief Engineer Prahalad from Major Roads Department sent show cause to MT Balaji, Chief Engineer, HJ Ravi, Assistant Executive Engineer and IK Vishwas Assistant Engineer of RR Nagar Sub Division after the media reports. Now, due to mounting pressure, the Palike has imposed a penalty on contractor Ramesh. 

ALSO READShoddy work leads to road collapse after PM's visit; BBMP engineers receive notice

"Our reputation was damaged along with the roads. Hence the contractor was fined and he only has been asked to fix it." A senior official told TNIE

The shoddy work by BBMP had become a national headline following which the state government was compelled to order a probe into the matter. 

The BBMP was criticised by many Resident Welfare Associations after the tar peeled off in many areas where BBMP had taken up development works during PM Modi's visit. The asphalted roads are wearing out at many locations and in some parts the roads are even caving in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP contractor Shoddy roadwork Narendra Modi
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp