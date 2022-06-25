STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Canara Bank holds 20th AGM

They also lauded the bank for declaring a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the year 2021-22. 

Published: 25th June 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Canara Bank

Canara Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shareholders of state-owned Canara Bank appreciated the management’s effort to improve the bank’s performance during the 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders held through video conference on Thursday. They also lauded the bank for declaring a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the year 2021-22. 

Speaking at the AGM, shareholders expressed faith in the bank and its leadership team. L V Prabhakar, Managing Director and CEO, who chaired the e-AGM, acknowledged and thanked all stakeholders for their continuous support to the bank.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the bank, in its meeting on Friday, approved the capital raising plan of the bank for the current financial year, amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore, by way of Debt Instruments (Additional Tier I/Tier II Bonds).  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canara Bank
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp