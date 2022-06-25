Canara Bank holds 20th AGM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shareholders of state-owned Canara Bank appreciated the management’s effort to improve the bank’s performance during the 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders held through video conference on Thursday. They also lauded the bank for declaring a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the year 2021-22.

Speaking at the AGM, shareholders expressed faith in the bank and its leadership team. L V Prabhakar, Managing Director and CEO, who chaired the e-AGM, acknowledged and thanked all stakeholders for their continuous support to the bank.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the bank, in its meeting on Friday, approved the capital raising plan of the bank for the current financial year, amounting up to Rs 9,000 crore, by way of Debt Instruments (Additional Tier I/Tier II Bonds).