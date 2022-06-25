STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citizens upset over filing of objections offline

Citizens are upset with the BBMP for declining to entertain online objections to its draft notification on ward delimitation, released on Thursday.

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens are upset with the BBMP for declining to entertain online objections to its draft notification on ward delimitation, released on Thursday. Some even claimed that the very exercise of delimitation will cause inconvenience to residents.

Kochu Shankar, member of Ramamurthy Nagar RWA, lashed out at the government, saying the move will deter many citizens from filing objections. “Many may not find it convenient to walk into Vidhana Soudha as they are comfortable online, which also saves time. The government and BBMP are showing ignorance.” 

Echoing this, urban expert Ashwin Mahesh said at a time when there is a digital push, the government should welcome objections online too. “The government should have at least asked people to come to BBMP and give a copy of the objection,” said Mahesh.

Kasturinagar Residents’ Welfare Association president Venugopal Rai said residents here already fear division or disturbance of the area, a BDA layout which is home to many senior citizens. “We may face inconvenience in terms of payment of BWSSB and Bescom bills, and other civic facilities,” Rai said, adding that many in the area may reject the very idea of submitting objections offline, and only at Vidhana Soudha.

BBMP wards were redrafted based on population for better administration, and from the existing 198 wards, the redrafting committee proposed to form 243 wards, which the government cleared on Thursday. It has given the public 15 days’ time to file objections.

