Don’t worry, be happy

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Hola!

I thought it best to use a neutral gender greeting and not inadvertently offend anyone with a politically-incorrect one!

An eclectic group of us met up to ‘do lunch’ at the new ‘hip ‘n’ happening’ MisoSexy and discussed this topic threadbare. All of us belonged to varying age groups and topographies but there was a solid familiarity with our designs. We are working women, ambitious and driven, with children, husbands, in-laws and the whole shebang!

Manjul Gupta, Shalini Prakash and Nirupa Shankar

And yet, somehow, we seamlessly straddled our different worlds, problems and strengths et al, to make it a workable cohesive unit. All of us are entrepreneurs who started our businesses that vary from being hoteliers, angel investors, founders of a conglomerate of beauty and spa businesses, to a CFO of a subsidiary of Mitsubishi. It was fantastic to have an easy conversation with insights on how to live a life one loves, with a triathlon champion and an author in our midst! We all unanimously agreed that the new-age mantra is co-parenting and travelling!

I, too, look at the world differently. I am done being apologetic and self-effacing because now, I want to live ‘king-size.’ I work hard and play harder (sounds a bit trite but that’s all I could come up with). I have come to admire Gen-X who is quick to lay it on the line. One certainly learns a lot about ‘hanging’ and ‘chilling’ with a younger lot who live life on their terms. And yet, they are mindful of our planet, and the depleting resources and express their views unabashedly and unafraid of the consequences. I can’t say I agree with their ‘take it or leave it’ attitude, but there is a lot of merit in the art of decluttering one’s mind. One can’t please everybody, and for an inherent people-pleaser like me, it’s a tough call.

This week was filled with sybaritic pleasures. I was delighted that one of my favourite haunts for superb food, the famed Le Cirque had opened up once again, and I was delighted to be invited by Madhav Sehgal, GM of Leela Palace, to dine at a private table to celebrate its opening. Over the tinkling of Baccarat crystal sparkling with champagne, a small group of us indulged in an evening of an epicurean’s fantasy. When the setting is perfect, then everything falls into place. The scintillating conversations and dining with one’s peers just bring into focus, the sheer pleasure of loving your life.

Sunday had us travelling over hill and dale to indulge in another hedonistic fantasy! We partook in the massive brunch (technically there was enough food to feed the taluka) at the beautiful JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire property. But then again, I was faithfully following Gen-X’s example of grabbing what life has to offer with both hands. The hotel has a magical quality with water bodies and rolling hills in the background. Meeting their friendly GM Ronan Fearon and his gregarious family was a pleasure. A band was playing, the pool was filled with happy kids, and the buffet… would put any Roman emperor to shame!

This is life and I embrace it all.