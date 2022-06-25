‘Gin’ie in a bottle

Monika Monalisa By

BENGALURU: Gin and tonic, a classic two-ingredient drink, is usually a companion for connoisseurs of finer taste. There is a reason why Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, enjoys a classic British G&T before bed. Seeing the growing inclination of Bengalureans towards gin and tonic, many pubs in the city have opened gin gardens.

Ashwin Suryanarayan, a city-based techie and gin lover, has been making his cocktails at home for about a couple of years and has noticed that having good quality gin helped him play around with the flavours.

“For example, my go-to gin-based cocktail is Negroni. When someone says they like gin, they don’t like gin the way it is marketed or produced, but because they understand the botanicals in it,” explains Suryanarayan, who feels people started exploring gin-based cocktails during the lockdown. “Some of the bars make their mixes and syrups which doesn’t help because gin drinkers mostly look for botanicals. While they know the flavour, the backbone is still juniper-forward. So, they prefer a more modern-yet-classic approach when it comes to gin,” he says.

One of the other reasons for the popularity of gins, as confirmed by Nikhil Sharma, general manager of Gatsby Cocktails and Cuisines, is that people these days are well-travelled in terms of food as well as drinks. “Customers today are quite intelligent. They are well-travelled and know what combinations pair well. They know their drinks and the food that goes along with it,” says Sharma, adding that they do a lot of gin-based cocktails with different flavoured ice which breaks down the spirit differently.

Gin varieties are not just limited to London dry or juniper-forward gins, India is also levelling up its game with some of the gins like Hapusa, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin etc, to name a few. These have very distinct botanical mixes. Restaurants are also catching on to the demand by having exclusive gin gardens for Indian gins.

One of the popular brew parks in the city, Uru launched Indian Gin Garden on June 19. “The whole idea is to celebrate Indian craft gins. Indian brands are making a lot of noise about the use of botanicals, they are structuring their gins, which is brilliant. We wanted to be part of this revolution,” says Krishnapriya Banerjee, marketing head of the brew park.

Even Arokya Das, F&B manager at Grand Mercure Bengaluru, agrees that hand-crafted gins are one of the fastest-selling ones. “The consumption has increased not just in the city, but also in other areas. The country is getting more and more involved in the production of gin and we are having a lot of people reach out to us since they are rooting for limited-edition hand-crafted gins,” says Das, adding that an exclusive garden also helps people to have a platform to experiment with different flavours of tonics.

When British officers travelled to India in the 1850s, one of the biggest health risks they faced was malaria for which they used quinine, an extremely bitter medication. They soon figured they could use their ration of gin along with sugar and lime to make the quinine palatable. Which is how the iconic ‘Gin and Tonic’ was born.