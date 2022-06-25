Sip, sip, hooray!

Avinash Kapoli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many a time, the home cocktail enthusiast in India comes across ingredients for a cocktail that are not easily available unless one goes to specialty stores. With the accent on limiting imports, it sometimes becomes difficult to lay one’s hands on a particular cocktail ingredient. So, what does one do? Improvise and come up with viable substitutes.

The other option is to have a limited cocktail menu for the evening and make small batches of the necessary elements of the cocktail (using fresh ingredients whenever possible). This is because these homemade syrups and the like would usually have a limited shelf life, and need to be consumed quickly.

Hibiscus Mojito

A third option would be to ‘Indianise’ the cocktail completely using very typically Indian ingredients like chaat masala, jaggery instead of sugar, tamarind juice, amchoor etc. Here, it is the mixologist’s innovativeness and taste which would come to the fore, and trial and error would determine what ingredients would combine to make a great cocktail.

Making simple syrups

Triple Sec: Simple sugar syrup steeped with dried orange and lemon peels.

Irish Coffee Syrup: Fresh cold brew coffee mixed with sugar syrup.

Berry Syrup: Fresh berries blended with sugar and simmered to make a berry syrup.

Mojito Mint Syrup : Freshly made sugar syrup steeped with fresh mint.

Next, let’s look at some Indian substitutes. If the recipe calls for bitters and we are unable to get our hands on Angostura or Peychaud’s, Sakura Fresh has a wide range of aromatic bitters that are non-alcoholic, in addition to being easily available. Similarly, one can substitute Rooh Afza if one cannot get Grenadine syrup. They also have a variety of non-alcoholic drinks which can be used as a substitute for the alcoholic equivalents. The resultant cocktail can then be totally or partially alcoholic depending on the number of

alcoholic ingredients used.