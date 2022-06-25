Speeding car rams parked truck, two dead

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman and her brother were killed on the spot, while her husband was left critically injured after their speeding car rammed a parked truck on the Nelamangala highway, early Friday morning. The deceased are Shashikala (35) and Ranjan (26) from Mandya.

The injured, Satyamurthy, has been hospitalised and his condition is said to be serious. A police officer said Shashikala, an accountant at a private college in Bengaluru, had taken her daughter for school admission to Mangaluru. They were returning to Be­n­galuru when the mishap occu­rred at Kunigal Cross on NH75. Satyamurthy, who was speeding, didn’t notice the parked truck.

Nelamangala traffic police removed the bodies stuck under the truck, and sent them for postmortem. The truck driver, who had not switched on parking lights, escaped from the scene. A case of negligence was registered against him.