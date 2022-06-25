STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Speeding car rams parked truck, two dead

The injured, Satyamurthy, has been hospitalised and his condition is said to be serious.

Published: 25th June 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman and her brother were killed on the spot, while her husband was left critically injured after their speeding car rammed a parked truck on the Nelamangala highway, early Friday morning. The deceased are Shashikala (35) and Ranjan (26) from Mandya.

The injured, Satyamurthy, has been hospitalised and his condition is said to be serious. A police officer said Shashikala, an accountant at a private college in Bengaluru, had taken her daughter for school admission to Mangaluru. They were returning to Be­n­galuru when the mishap occu­rred at Kunigal Cross on NH75. Satyamurthy, who was speeding, didn’t notice the parked truck. 

Nelamangala traffic police removed the bodies stuck under the truck, and sent them for postmortem. The truck driver, who had not switched on parking lights, escaped from the scene. A case of negligence was registered against him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident bengaluru
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp