Three BBMP engineers get notices

BENGALURU: Peeling of tar on newly laid roads has put BBMP engineers under lens with three of them getting show-cause notices. RR Nagar Executive Engineer MT Balaji, Assistant Executive Engineer HJ Ravi and Assistant Engineer IK Vishwas have been served notices.

The BBMP was criticised by many Resident Welfare Association after tar peeled off in many areas where BBMP had taken up development works during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. It is said the Road Infrastructure Department of BBMP suspects negligence and has issued the notices seeking explanation.

BBMP Special Commissioner Ramprasat Manohar said the works were executed with transparency and the contractor concerned will be asked to fix the roads. On Monday, Modi visited Bengaluru and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 33,000 crore.

To ensure that the PM had a smooth drive, the BBMP had tarred roads around Dr Ambedkar School of Economics in Nagarbhavi, Kommaghatta, Kengeri and Hebbal. But within a week, tar peeled off, while sinkholes appeared on a stretch.