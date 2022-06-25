STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Three BBMP engineers get notices

Peeling of tar on newly laid roads has put BBMP engineers under lens with three of them getting show-cause notices.

Published: 25th June 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

office files

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Peeling of tar on newly laid roads has put BBMP engineers under lens with three of them getting show-cause notices. RR Nagar Executive Engineer MT Balaji, Assistant Executive Engineer HJ Ravi and Assistant Engineer IK Vishwas have been served notices.

The BBMP was criticised by many Resident Welfare Association after tar peeled off in many areas where BBMP had taken up development works during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. It is said the Road Infrastructure Department of BBMP suspects negligence and has issued the notices seeking explanation.

BBMP Special Commissioner Ramprasat Manohar said the works were executed with transparency and the contractor concerned will be asked to fix the roads. On Monday, Modi visited Bengaluru and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 33,000 crore.

To ensure that the PM had a smooth drive, the BBMP had tarred roads around Dr Ambedkar School of Economics in Nagarbhavi, Kommaghatta, Kengeri and Hebbal. But within a week, tar peeled off, while sinkholes appeared on a stretch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Disgruntled Gujarat officers need to be in dock for false revelations on riots: SC
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
IT dept, ED must find out who is paying hotel bills in Guwahati, Surat: NCP
A file photo of the Bullet Batch
Memories of the Emergency: The Bullet Batch that stood up against police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp