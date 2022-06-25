Wash hands, keep cox sackie virus at bay

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reopening of schools offline, early onset of pre-monsoon showers and climate change seem to have resulted in rapid spread of infections, especially Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD), among children below 12 years of age this year.

Paediatricians and doctors in city-based hospitals claim to see an average of 10 to 15 cases per day. A common monsoon virus called cox sackie virus/cox sackie virus A16 is causing this, experts say. According to Dr Mahesh Kumar, consultant, internal medicine, Narayana Health City, HFMD is highly contagious and spreads from one child to another in places like playgrounds and nurseries. It spreads not just through close contact, but contaminated objects too, he said.

“The illness spreads especially with an infected person’s nasal secretions or throat discharge, saliva or mucus, fluid from blisters, stool, respiratory droplets sprayed into the air after coughing or sneezing,” added Dr Ramu D S, senior consultant and paediatrician, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital.

Symptoms begin to show up two days after getting infected. They include red rashes without itching on palms and soles, which develop into blisters, are usually confined to the hand, foot and mouth, and rarely spread to other parts of the body.

This is accompanied by fever, reduced appetite, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and sometimes, irritability. On developing fever, painful sores called herpangina may appear at the back of the mouth. The red blister-like lesions may appear on the tongue and gums too, and the infection may last for 8-10 days.

15 cases confirmed, says Randeep

Health Commissioner D Randeep said that since January this year, a total of 15 cases of HFMD, including one in Bengaluru, are officially confirmed for enterovirus. “We ensure that fever surveillance is done and further spread of any HFMD cases is curtailed. So far, no outbreak has been reported,” he said.