Synchronise traffic in CBD: Bommai to officials

CM identifies 10 bottlenecks; wants potholes filled on roads leading to national highways

Published: 26th June 2022 06:53 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With traffic issues remaining unsolved in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to come out with solutions to reduce traffic congestion at 10 prominent spots in the city and its surroundings. Holding a meeting with the officials of BBMP, BWSSB, BMRCL, BESCOM, Urban Development Department and Home Department, he said the focus should be on synchronisation of traffic signals and removing obstacles for a smooth flow of traffic.

Hebbal, Mahadevapura Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction and Whitefield Road which witness huge traffic jams should be managed well, he said, and directed the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) to address the issues.Bommai wanted the additional chief secretaries of the Urban Development Department to supervise all the other agencies.

He ordered filling up of potholes on roads connecting National Highways and taking up immediate repair works at about 50 spots that are prone to flooding.He instructed officials to work on signal synchronisation in the Central Business District and high traffic density corridors. He also raised the issue of digging roads by agencies and not fixing them.He asked DG&IGP Praveen Sood to increase the number of traffic police personnel and to ease traffic congestion.

The department should install CCTV cameras at traffic junctions under the Nirbhaya scheme, he suggested.Officials should remove encroachments on arterial, sub-arterial and high-density roads and submit an action taken report. Zone-wise meetings will be held to address the issues, Bommai said. 

