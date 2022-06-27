Contractor fined Rupees three Lakhs for bad road in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After issuing show-cause notices to three BBMP engineers for shoddy road work, the civic body has now imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on a contractor holding him responsible for the poor quality of road work. This comes following notices from the offices of the PM and CM pulling up the civic body for not doing a good job during while giving the roads a facelift during PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the city, despite spending crores of rupees.

It is said Rs 11.50 crore was spent to repair a 9 km road and within days of the PM leaving the city, the road started peeling off. The PMO is said to have asked the State Government to check all the files related to the works and take corrective measures.

Chief Engineer B S Prahalad, Road Infrastructure Department, BBMP, issued show-cause notices to M T Balaji, Chief Engineer, H J Ravi, Assistant Executive Engineer and I K Vishwas, Assistant Engineer of RR Nagar Sub Division. BBMP has now imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on contractor Ramesh.