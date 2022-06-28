STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Of seven NIPERs, only Mohali has a finished campus: Report

The Amendment bill 2021 noted that the transfer of directors and faculty members among NIPERs was not allowed.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Government college, girls

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Pandarinath B)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 2021 report on the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) (Amendment) bill stated that despite NIPERs being declared as institutes of national importance there are huge disparities among NIPERs in terms of infrastructure, courses offered, campus area, academic and research outputs. It recommended certain standards for such parameters.

The report added that of the seven established NIPERs, only NIPER Mohali has a finished campus, and noted that proposals to create five more NIPERs (at Madurai, Jhalawar, Nagpur, New Raipur, and Bengaluru) have been pending since 2012.  

The Amendment bill 2021 noted that the transfer of directors and faculty members among NIPERs was not allowed. It recommended that the transfer of members must be empowered to encourage mutual sharing and learning between NIPERs and the Department of Pharmaceuticals should enable the inter-NIPER transfer.

“NIPERs lack competency and regulation, the institutes require being registered under the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) but are monitored by the All India Council for Technical Institution (AICTE),” said Vijaybhaskar Annapareddy, state president, Andhra Pradesh Pharmacy Council, also, Indian Pharmacy Graduates Association (IPGA). Due to a lack of quality education and a shortage of qualified staff, PCI has imposed restrictions on setting up new pharmacy colleges for the next five years.

There should be a cross-movement between academics, industry, and government for efficient working, said Dr Anish Desai, founder and CEO of IntelliMed Healthcare Solutions. Currently, many organizations do not have honorary faculty from the industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIPER
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp