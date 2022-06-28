Six years later, kin awaits BBMP compensation

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stepping out during the rain can be risky -- there are potholes and open manholes to contend with, live wires lying in wait, and depending on luck, some falling trees. Death is not rare, as in the case of Firoze (48), a food supplier who was crushed to death after a huge tree uprooted and crushed him in 2016. BBMP announced a meagre compensation of Rs 1 lakh, but either forgot to give it to the family or allowed his file collect dust. His wife waited in vain for the Palike’s compensation, and passed away last year during the Covid-19 second wave.

Expressing anger against the Palike, the victim’s younger brother Sibgathullah said that on June 27, 2016, Firoze, who used to supply midday meals to schools, had gone to collect payment so his family could buy clothes for Ramzan. Unfortunately, he was crushed to death after a huge Indian Cork Tree uprooted and crushed him. “Then BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad had announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh, but till date, the family did not get the amount,” said Sibgathullah.

Firoze was the sole breadwinner and left behind four children and wife Arbain Taj (45), who had sent her elder son to the BBMP office a number of times, but got no response.The victim’s family accused lower rank officials of not following up with the Commissioner’s direction and alleged that they were made to run from pillar to post. The victim’s son, Mohammed Salman, also met a few Muslim elected leaders to voice his concern in the Council, but again ran into a wall.

Frustrated with the delay, Sibgathullah said, “I think I will have to grease the palms of officials to get compensation.” Recently, BBMP announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to contract labourer Vasanth Kumar who died after the IISc compound wall collapsed on him, following the uprooting of a huge tree. The Palike also gave ex-gratia of `5 lakh to the immediate family members of Mithun, who drowned in a storm water drain in KR Puram last week.