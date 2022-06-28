Tale of tails

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a pet-friendly city like Bengaluru, the Karnataka Horticulture Department has proposed to ban pets at Cubbon Park from July 1. This is one of the few parks in the city that allows dogs to be free and it’s usually a hoot on Sundays.

The decision was made as the department received 300 complaints from park users who raised concerns about unleashed dogs running around and pet parents not picking up after their dogs. Since the notice of the ban, pet owners and animal welfare organisations have petitioned to stop this move.

The petition saw more than 10,000 signatures in a day (June 25). Animal welfare activist and founder of CJ Memorial Trust Priya Chetty says, “We completely understand where the Horticulture department is coming from. Unfortunately, this ban is taking place because of a few irresponsible pet parents who do not pick up after their pets or leash them.

The park is an open space for everyone and no one should feel threatened to have their time there.” She points out that last Sunday saw more than 200 dogs, much higher than usual. “For the first time, we even got a group to come and help sell poop scoopers so the irresponsible pet parent can learn from their mistakes,” says Chetty, adding that fines should be taken more seriously so that mistakes don’t continue to take place.

For Eirene S, a regular runner at Cubbon Park, Sundays are the toughest with hundreds of dogs, most of whom are unleashed. “I’ve seen only a few pet parents who actually take care of their pets; most of them don’t pick up the poop, and are often rude when you ask them to leash their dogs. So, a ban on pets would be safe for people,” she adds.

Agrees M S Babu, a corporate employee and running enthusiast. “I avoid running in Cubbon Park on Sundays because when the animals see someone running, they get excited and start barking. I like animals, but trying to run with so many of them is a nightmare. Sometimes, people get offended when I run with a stick to fend off the animals because they are the precious fur babies of the owners, but one has got to ensure one’s safety. What if some animal accidentally bites you?,” questions Babu.

Krithika Raghavan (30) has been volunteering at the dog park since she was 14 years old. It’s exhausting, she says, to repeat the rules and regulations to both pet parents and general walkers. “Some non-dog owners want to enter the park but we discourage them when we notice it’s full. We don’t want to take the responsibility for any possible accidents. Cubbon Park is a great space to educate the co-existence of both animals and people,” she says.