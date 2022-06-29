STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A tribute to the immortal Voice of Lata Mangeshkar

The live band performance will include evergreen songs of the late celebrated singer where fans can look forward to celebrating Mangeshkar’s music, beginning with her early days.

Published: 29th June 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : As a tribute to Bollywood’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, the city is gearing up for Rishtey 3 — Remembering Lata didi, a live band performance that will feature evergreen songs of the late singer

Her  voice could lift moods and touch souls. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice is synonymous with timeless music. While no one can fill the void that Mangeshkar has left, this is an attempt to keep her songs alive. As a treat for her fans, a tribute to Bollywood’s nightingale, Rishtey 3 — Remembering Lata didi is coming up at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on July 2.

The live band performance will include evergreen songs of the late celebrated singer. Chalte Chalte Yun Hi Koyi Mil Gaya Tha is the theme of the show where fans can look forward to celebrating Mangeshkar’s music, beginning with her early days.

The live band will be led by guitarist and music arranger Srinivas Achar, along with Sanjeevani Bhelande, the first Saregama winner; Madhura Datar; Kannada Kogile fame Shruti Bhide; Indian Idol finalist Sagar Sawarkar and playback prodigy Govind Kurnool. Arundhati Biswas, one of the organisers says the performance is going to showcase the journey of the legend. “Basically, it is the journey of Lataji and her work.

For example, Lataji’s work with Manna Dey, Pancham da or with her sister Asha ji. The show will also be filled with anecdotes,” explains Biswas, one of the founders of Maam productions. Due to the pandemic, Biswas and her team have not done live shows for over two years. “Since it’s going to be our first show, it definitely has to be about Lataji,” she says.

