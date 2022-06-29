STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP mulling to bring back mask fine

Published: 29th June 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Face Mask

Face Mask (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP in view of the rising Covid-19 cases had made wearing mask compulsory but now they are also mulling of imposing penalty. BBMP Special Commissioner for Health, Trilok Chandra told media persons that the technical advisory committee had reportedly stressed to bring back penalty as people were found violating mask rules. 

As cases in Mahadevpura Zone in particular are high, Chandra said that the municipality is conducting 17,000 tests daily of which 600 to 700 are positive cases. Most of them are recovering at home, he added.  “Only 60 cases required admission at private hospitals and 10 patients are getting treated at their respective wards. The genome sequencing is also on,” he said.  The Commissioner stressed that efforts are on to increase the vaccination and booster dose coverage in Mahadevpura Zone.  The Palike is said to have sent the proposal on penalty to government and a decision is pending.

No need to close schools, colleges
Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, health commissioner D Randeep has come up with updated Covid-19 guidelines for BBMP and Bengaluru district following the recommendations of the Covid Technical Advisory Committee. The panel has directed to follow Covid-appropriate behavior including using sanitiser, thermal screening at the entry point, mask and social distancing.

In a Covid-19 case is reported, there is no need to close offices, schools/colleges or educational institutions. Respective class from where the case has been reported should be sanitised. Those with symptoms will not attend school or office.

Apartments

If three to five cases are found in a floor or block, all symptomatic should be tested

For more than 5 cases, symptomatic in the block must be tested

If more than 15 cases are found, those symptomatic in the entire apartment must be tested

Festive season: Fresh rules from Centre

Bengaluru: In view of festival season, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent Covid-19 guidelines for states to be followed during mass gatherings or yatras. He urged officials to review and strengthen the disease surveillance system during the events as an extension of integrated disease surve­illance programme with focus on Covid-19.  He also said state government should also review and strengthen hospital bed capacities, human resource, drugs, oxygen, equipment, ambulance and other referral systems. Other guidelines include participating in events including frontline workers, health care workers should be asymptomatic or vaccinated. RTPCR or RAT camps should be arranged.

