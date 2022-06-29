STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tempo and  tunes

Prasad brings the essence of classical music with a contemporary expression in her upcoming concert ‘The Manasi Prasad Ensemble’ to be held on July 1.

Published: 29th June 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ishrath Mubeen
Express News Service

BENGALURU : A Good fusion performance must have the right balance of elements from both traditional classical music and world music, believes Manasi Prasad, classical musician and director of the Indian Music Experience Museum (IME). Prasad brings the essence of classical music with a contemporary expression in her upcoming concert ‘The Manasi Prasad Ensemble’ to be held on July 1. Although this is not the first time Prasad is stepping out of the classical music genre, her upcoming concert features a first-of-its-kind superfast (at the speed of 140 bpm) composition.

“This performance will require all the artistes to be in sync to present it flawlessly. The rehearsals were fun,” Prasad says, adding that the idea behind this ensemble is to make music accessible to the younger generation, which is otherwise widely enjoyed by the older generations. “With regard to understanding music, there is a feeling of intimidation or a barrier that stops the younger generation from being a part of such concerts. They believe it could be too deep or technical for them,” she says.

The show will feature Mani’s jazzbased composition, Hard Sky, the improvisation of which has a touch of both Carnatic ragas and the jazz beat. The concert will also feature an arrangement of ‘Tyagaraja Kriti’, a Carnatic music composition, and a Hindustani classical composition based on ‘Raag Miya Malhar’. “This ensemble includes a mix of elements, each in its right place. This definitely is a step forward in solidifying my musical experiments into a band format,” she says.

(The Manasi Prasad Ensemble will take place at 7.30 pm on July 1 at Bangalore International
Centre, Domlur)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fusion classical music Indian Music Experience Museum contemporary The Manasi Prasad Ensemble
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp