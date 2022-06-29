Tempo and  tunes

Ishrath Mubeen By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A Good fusion performance must have the right balance of elements from both traditional classical music and world music, believes Manasi Prasad, classical musician and director of the Indian Music Experience Museum (IME). Prasad brings the essence of classical music with a contemporary expression in her upcoming concert ‘The Manasi Prasad Ensemble’ to be held on July 1. Although this is not the first time Prasad is stepping out of the classical music genre, her upcoming concert features a first-of-its-kind superfast (at the speed of 140 bpm) composition.

“This performance will require all the artistes to be in sync to present it flawlessly. The rehearsals were fun,” Prasad says, adding that the idea behind this ensemble is to make music accessible to the younger generation, which is otherwise widely enjoyed by the older generations. “With regard to understanding music, there is a feeling of intimidation or a barrier that stops the younger generation from being a part of such concerts. They believe it could be too deep or technical for them,” she says.

The show will feature Mani’s jazzbased composition, Hard Sky, the improvisation of which has a touch of both Carnatic ragas and the jazz beat. The concert will also feature an arrangement of ‘Tyagaraja Kriti’, a Carnatic music composition, and a Hindustani classical composition based on ‘Raag Miya Malhar’. “This ensemble includes a mix of elements, each in its right place. This definitely is a step forward in solidifying my musical experiments into a band format,” she says.

(The Manasi Prasad Ensemble will take place at 7.30 pm on July 1 at Bangalore International

Centre, Domlur)