Two drown in pond near Bidadi as supporting wire breaks

The two victims were taking support of a wire and were swimming. After the wire broke, they were unable to come out as the plastic cover which was used to store water inside the pond was slippery.

Published: 29th June 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old private firm employee, a resident of HSR Layout 2nd sector, along with his friend have drowned in an agricultural pond in the outskirts of the city near Bidadi. The two along with three others had reportedly gone to a party and consumed alcohol. The two were swimming in the 15-feet deep pond, supported by the wire. When the wire broke, the duo began to drown, and the three other friends, who were about to enter the pond, ran to a nearby friend to call for help.

By the time some locals arrived at the scene, the two were already dead.The deceased Shruthi Kumar K, the private firm employee and his friend Harish Kumar, drowned in the pond owned by Bore Gowda on Sunday. Shruthi Kumar, a bachelor, is said to be addicted to alcohol, and every weekend he would go to his aunt’s farmhouse with his friends in the outskirts of the city and return on Sunday night. On Sunday afternoon, a group of five friends had gone to the farm house and had consumed alcohol before lunch. They had gon for a swim in an inebriated state.

“The two victims were taking support of a wire and were swimming. After the wire broke, they were unable to come out as the plastic cover which was used to store water inside the pond was slippery. We suspect we didn’t know swimming. Initially, Harish is said to have drowned and Shruthi trying to help him also drowned. The other friends ran to the nearby farmhouses for help,” said an officer. The postmortem was conducted in a government hospital in Channapatana.

Comments

