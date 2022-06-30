STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Search for missing Bengaluru trekker intensifies

Shivnath has gone incommunicado since June 20 following which his family registered a complaint at High Grounds Police Station on June 27.

Published: 30th June 2022 07:02 AM

Missing

Image for representational purpose only.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just the City police who are searching for city-based doctor and trekker Chandra Mohan Shivnath who went missing during his solo expedition to the Himalayas, but trekker teams and locals have also joined the search operation.

Associations of trekkers are urging the Central government to bring in strict regulations for Himalayan treks, on the lines of Nepal, where it is regulated. They are also demanding that no one should be allowed to go on solo trips and only batches should be permitted.

Shivnath has gone incommunicado since June 20 following which his family registered a complaint at High Grounds Police Station on June 27. The investigating police officials said that he does not have any financial or personal problems, but according to the family, he is a religious person and on earlier occasions too he would switch off his phone during such expeditions, a police officer said.

In the meantime, friends and colleagues of Shivnath have approached various trekking organisations for help in searching him. Sources in trekking companies, who are in touch with the Nepali government said: “Shivnath’s last communication was on May 22. He entered Sagarmata National Park on May 20. He was on his way to the Everest base camp. After an SOS message from him on May 22, he has gone missing. He had gone without a guide and help is being taken from locals to trace him.”

Naveen Mallesh from Treknomads said that in Nepal, blue and yellow trekker information management cards are given to trekkers. Blue is given to expert guides going solo and yellow is issued to those who go in batches with guides. Shivnath had taken a blue card. It is advisable that trekkers should not go solo, but should go on regulated group tours for safety reasons.Regulation is necessary more so when trekking to Himalayas has become a sought-after venture for people, especially after the pandemic.

