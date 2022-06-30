STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Single-use plastic ban in Karnataka from July 1

The KSPCB has also prepared a list of items which will be banned from July 1.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Despite a ban, many shops in Kochi continue to offer banned plastic carry bags to customers | T P Sooraj

(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come July 1, 2022, there will be a nation-wide ban on single-use plastic. While the Karnataka government had banned the use of plastic since 2016, an order issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has given the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) more teeth to enforce restrictions on border areas.

The KSPCB has also prepared a list of items which will be banned from July 1. They are also working on providing alternatives to plastic. The board has given approval for the supply of compostable bags and cloth bags. KSPCB Chairman, Shanth Avverahalli Thimmaiah told The New Indian Express that the ban order has given them more powers to ensure strict enforcement. To ensure strict implementation, a meeting with marshals was held on Tuesday. The marshals were trained and informed on what action to take, under which Act and clause penalty should be imposed and under which Act should the manufacturing and retail units be shut down.

He said that two agencies — one from Maharashtra and another from Ahmedabad — have been given approval for supply of compostable plastic. These agencies have also got clearance from CPCB and Plastic Unit of India. The bags will come with bar codes, which when scanned will give complete details of the manufacturing unit and suppliers. These agencies will be encouraged to be set up units in Karnataka too, Thimmaiah added.  

The chairman also said that after 2016 when the ban was enforced, many manufacturing units were raided and shut down. But plastic was still being used. It continues to be found with vendors, eateries, fruit and vegetable sellers and stores. So awareness campaigns need to be taken up in a phased manner.  Thimmaiah also said that they were working on imposing a penalty of Rs 2,000 on first time violation by retail vendors, Rs 5,000 for second violation and Rs 10,000 for third time violation. 

Say no to these to save environment

Plastic sticks used for ear buds, balloons, candy, ice-creams
Cutlery items — plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays, stirrers
Packaging items used for sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets
Other items- PVC banners less than 100 microns, polystyrene for decorations, carry bags, thermocol for decorations, plastic flags

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Single-use plastic plastic ban Karnataka
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp