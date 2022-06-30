Single-use plastic ban in Karnataka from July 1

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come July 1, 2022, there will be a nation-wide ban on single-use plastic. While the Karnataka government had banned the use of plastic since 2016, an order issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has given the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) more teeth to enforce restrictions on border areas.

The KSPCB has also prepared a list of items which will be banned from July 1. They are also working on providing alternatives to plastic. The board has given approval for the supply of compostable bags and cloth bags. KSPCB Chairman, Shanth Avverahalli Thimmaiah told The New Indian Express that the ban order has given them more powers to ensure strict enforcement. To ensure strict implementation, a meeting with marshals was held on Tuesday. The marshals were trained and informed on what action to take, under which Act and clause penalty should be imposed and under which Act should the manufacturing and retail units be shut down.

He said that two agencies — one from Maharashtra and another from Ahmedabad — have been given approval for supply of compostable plastic. These agencies have also got clearance from CPCB and Plastic Unit of India. The bags will come with bar codes, which when scanned will give complete details of the manufacturing unit and suppliers. These agencies will be encouraged to be set up units in Karnataka too, Thimmaiah added.

The chairman also said that after 2016 when the ban was enforced, many manufacturing units were raided and shut down. But plastic was still being used. It continues to be found with vendors, eateries, fruit and vegetable sellers and stores. So awareness campaigns need to be taken up in a phased manner. Thimmaiah also said that they were working on imposing a penalty of Rs 2,000 on first time violation by retail vendors, Rs 5,000 for second violation and Rs 10,000 for third time violation.

Say no to these to save environment

Plastic sticks used for ear buds, balloons, candy, ice-creams

Cutlery items — plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays, stirrers

Packaging items used for sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets

Other items- PVC banners less than 100 microns, polystyrene for decorations, carry bags, thermocol for decorations, plastic flags