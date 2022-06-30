Sisters, owing money to many, play victim card

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two sisters, aged 29 and 33, were allegedly beaten up for delaying returning Rs 11 lakh taken from a woman in the Sarjapura police limits. The sisters had taken the money from the accused, Indiramma, promising her a high interest rate. After they stopped giving the interest, the accused woman, her husband and son went to the sisters’ house demanding the money back. During heated arguments, they exchanged fisticuffs at Nerige village near Doddabommasandra on Sunday.

Both parties went to the Sarjapura police station and filed complaints against each other. But after some time, the sisters’ uncle requested the police to sort out the issue as they were at fault. The police had made a mention of it in the station diary. Indiramma’s husband Ramkrishna Reddy and son Sunil Kumar were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting the sisters.

“The sisters used to approach women in the area assuring them higher interest rates. They have reportedly taken nearly Rs 1 crore. Pressure kept mounting on them to return the money. After they were assaulted, they shot a video of bruises on their body and circulated it to make it look like they were stripped and beaten. The video caused a public uproar and the blame came on the police for not taking up the case on Sunday. But they refused to file a complaint that day. If both parties filed complaints, even the sisters were to be arrested as Indiramma was also assaulted,” said an officer.

Bengaluru Rural SP Vamsi Krishna said the police are not at fault and there is enough proof for it.

The sisters’ ploy of playing the victim was to scare others from asking money from them, a police officer said. After the video went viral, senior police officers summoned the sisters to the station and the complaint was registered on Tuesday night. “The accused should not have assaulted the sisters which landed them in trouble,” said Lakshmi Ganesh, Additional SP, Bengaluru District Police.