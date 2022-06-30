STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, Bengalureans must pay Rs 250 fine for violating mask rule

Cases go up with Bengaluru reporting 887 positive on Tue

Published: 30th June 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

In the peak of Covid wave, marshals were deployed to penalise mask violators.

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, Bengalureans will have to shell out Rs 250 for not wearing masks in public places. State Health Commissioner D Randeep has sent a proposal to the additional chief secretary (health), stating that the rule should be in force in BBMP and Bengaluru district limits. It is based on the recommendations of the Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) in view of the increasing number of Covid cases in the city.

Reporting 4,682 cases, Bengaluru jumped from the third place to second in the country in the number of active cases. Mumbai is on top.

The ACS will submit the proposal to the chief secretary. This is because the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has discontinued using the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures since March 31, but a committee under the chief secretary has the powers to still use the Act to impose the fines.

On Tuesday, the state reported 968 Covid cases, including 887 from Bengaluru. The number of patients hospitalised is 81, including six in ICU. The state capital has 27 clusters and all of them are in apartments in Mahadevapura zone, where a lot of IT employees live. Of these clusters, 26 have less than five cases. Over the last one week, positive cases have been reported from Bellandur, Kadugodi, Dodda Nekkundi, Varthur, HSR layout, Horamavu, Hagadur, Hudi, Begur and Garudachar Palya wards.

TAC on June 6 recommended to the government to introduce the penalty clause for mask violations in the city within seven days, depending on the number of Covid cases. On June 10, the health department passed an order saying malls, hotels, workplaces and other closed spaces should deny entry to those not wearing masks. The mandatory masking rule without penalty has been in effect in the state since April 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp