After raids, BBMP chief orders swift removal of flexes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday instructed officials to speed up the drive to remove illegal flex banners around the city, two days after anti-corruption bureau raided the Palike’s offices, and stated that the government incurred losses of several crores due to corruption.

FIR should be filed in local police station against those responsible for the illegal flex banners and buntings which have covered the city, Gupta told the officials during a virtual meeting, and requested the city police commissioner Kamal Pant to provide necessary police help for the drive. Pant replied that the police and BBMP would work toge­ther, and assured that needed co­operation would be provided.

The city should be free from flex banners and bunting, and to accomplish the task, he said that BBMP’s silt and tra­ctor vehicles, Prahari vehi­cles along with additional per­sonnel should be deployed.Displaying flex, banners, flags, posters and bunting in the city is a punishable offense under BBMP Act, 2020 and section 3 of Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981.

He di­rected all zonal officials to take up the drive immediately. ACB sleuths conducted massive search and seizure operations at 27 BBMP offices, unearthing the nexus between staff and private parties in the advertising section that led to Rs 230 crore losses to the state exchequer through tax evasion. Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer refused to reveal further details of the losses due to corruption.