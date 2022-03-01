Forum wants Rs 1,000 crore budget allocation for BMTC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, a public transport advocacy group, has started an online petition on the change.org website demanding that the State government allocate Rs 1,000 crore to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BM­TC) in the budget.

They also demanded slashing BMTC fares by half, free bus travel for women, transgenders and senior citizens, free students bus pass for travel within the city and additional bus routes or schedules in under-served areas.

"BMTC is the most expensive city bus service in the country. A significant reduction in bus fares will provide common people the essential support needed to access economic opportunities and improve their lives," the petition read.

"Students are dropping out of education. Even families with two earning members are struggling to meet basic needs or ca­re for elders. Single woman-headed households are left with ve­ry little for other needs after spending on travel. HIV and terminally ill patients from vulnerable sections are finding it difficult to get essential medical care," the petition added.