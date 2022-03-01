STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Forum wants Rs 1,000 crore budget allocation for BMTC

"Students are dropping out of education. Even families with two earning members are struggling to meet basic needs or ca­re for elders.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC bus

BMTC bus (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, a public transport advocacy group, has started an online petition on the change.org website demanding that the State government allocate Rs 1,000 crore to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BM­TC) in the budget. 

They also demanded slashing BMTC fares by half, free bus travel for women, transgenders and senior citizens, free students bus pass for travel within the city and additional bus routes or schedules in under-served areas.

"BMTC is the most expensive city bus service in the country. A significant reduction in bus fares will provide common people the essential support needed to access economic opportunities and improve their lives," the petition read. 

"Students are dropping out of education. Even families with two earning members are struggling to meet basic needs or ca­re for elders. Single woman-headed households are left with ve­ry little for other needs after spending on travel. HIV and terminally ill patients from vulnerable sections are finding it difficult to get essential medical care," the petition added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru BMTC
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp