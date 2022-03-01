STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Future of science is in universities: Senior professor

Webinar dwells on disparity between private and government institutions

Published: 01st March 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Schoolchildren during the inauguration of National Science Day programme at Government School, Malleswaram, in Bengaluru on Tuesday |Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India can thrive only when more funding is given to the education sector, and when education is free of rules and bureaucracy. Instead of vice-chancellors being appointed by politicians, they need to be a part of the academic system, said Jayant Murthy, senior professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

The professor spoke as part of a webinar hosted by the Breakthrough Science Society, Karnataka, on the occasion of National Science Day held on Monday. The webinar, titled ‘The Future of Science and Research in India’, featured Prof Murthy, alongside Ramesh Londankar, chairman of Department of Biotechnology, Gulbarga Universtiy, Jyotsana Dixit, assistant manager at Glaxosmithkline, and Anand Raj, president of the Breakthrough Science Society.

Speaking on the disparity between private institutions and government-funded institutions, Murthy said, “The future of science and research in India has to live in universities, not in a handful of elite academies. We will never be able to take advantage of the number of young minds that we have with so few academies. The only way to do this is to put money into the public education system and allow people to prosper by including a healthy research environment.”

Londankar said that education and students are more geared towards finding jobs rather than picking up interests. “Applied sciences are often picked up as they offer more lucrative jobs. We end up neglecting basic sciences that involve more research-based approaches and there has been no proper encouragement for this. Syllabuses should be geared towards scientific developments and encouragement should be given towards research,” he said.

Question ruthlessly, scientist advises students
Bengaluru: Celebrating National Science Day, Raman Research Institute invited a number of students from various schools in Bengaluru to pose questions to scientists working at the institute. Four scientists from the institute -- physicists Sadiqali Abbas Rangwala, Sumati Surya, biophysicist Pramod A Pullarkat and astrophysicist Shiv K Sethi -- answered questions from the students, as part of the ‘Ask a Scientist’ programme. Students visited from the Government Girls' High School and Stella Maris Girls' High School, both in Malleswaram, as well as Kendriya Vidyalaya branches in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Hebbal. “Being good at science, or being a good scientist, requires the ability to question everything in a ruthless manner," Rangwala said in response to a question.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp