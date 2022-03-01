STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Railway Police seizes 57 kg ganja from trains

GRP Superintendent, Karnataka, D R Siri Gowri, told The New Indian Express that all the seizures were made following a tip-off that the consignments were on board the train.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Government Railway Police team with 57 kg of ganja seized from passengers | Shriram BN

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Bengaluru seized 57 kg of ganja (marijuana) worth over Rs 6 lakh from passengers on board the Howrah Express and Kakinada Express over a three-day period. Four people have been arrested and cases booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

GRP Superintendent, Karnataka, D R Siri Gowri, told The New Indian Express that all the seizures were made following a tip-off that the consignments were on board the train. “The biggest seizure was on Howrah Express on February 26 when 26 kg of ganja was recovered from the luggage of a passenger at Krishnarajapuram Railway Station by 11.30 am.

On the same day, 10.5 kg ganja was seized from a passenger on the Kakinada Express at Bengaluru Cantonment.” On February 24, 20.5 kg of ganja was recovered from Kakinada Express at KR Puram, she added. The team which raided the trains comprised Deputy SP C R Geetha and Bengaluru Cantonment Inspectors G Prabhakar and Nataraj..

“The smuggling of ganja through trains has been going on for the last four months and we have been making random seizures, but we landed a big catch on Saturday. The harvest season has begun for ganja grown in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and hence we are seeing this surge in smuggling activity this week,” Gowri said..The arrested are Akshay Kumar Pradhan, K Naushad, Sandeep P Vikram and B Thyagaraj. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja Bengaluru
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp