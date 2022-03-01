Railway Police seizes 57 kg ganja from trains

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Bengaluru seized 57 kg of ganja (marijuana) worth over Rs 6 lakh from passengers on board the Howrah Express and Kakinada Express over a three-day period. Four people have been arrested and cases booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

GRP Superintendent, Karnataka, D R Siri Gowri, told The New Indian Express that all the seizures were made following a tip-off that the consignments were on board the train. “The biggest seizure was on Howrah Express on February 26 when 26 kg of ganja was recovered from the luggage of a passenger at Krishnarajapuram Railway Station by 11.30 am.

On the same day, 10.5 kg ganja was seized from a passenger on the Kakinada Express at Bengaluru Cantonment.” On February 24, 20.5 kg of ganja was recovered from Kakinada Express at KR Puram, she added. The team which raided the trains comprised Deputy SP C R Geetha and Bengaluru Cantonment Inspectors G Prabhakar and Nataraj..

“The smuggling of ganja through trains has been going on for the last four months and we have been making random seizures, but we landed a big catch on Saturday. The harvest season has begun for ganja grown in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and hence we are seeing this surge in smuggling activity this week,” Gowri said..The arrested are Akshay Kumar Pradhan, K Naushad, Sandeep P Vikram and B Thyagaraj.