BDA flooded with queries over new flats as pricing awaits nod

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three upcoming housing projects by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) have already elicited huge interest from the public. The visitors’ book made available at the project sites are flooded with inquiries on completion dates and cost, which recommended by the officials, are awaiting approval from the BDA Board.

A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express that the 3BHK flats which are coming up at Chandra Layout on Outer Ring Road have received enormous response. “These are of 1,400 sqft, which is much bigger than an average 3BHK. It would be ready in three months. Going by public enthusiasm, we believe the flats would be sold within 30 minutes of being thrown open for sale,” the official said. BDA has proposed pr­i­ce of a flat at Rs 1.04 crore which is yet to be okayed.

The other project that has evinced keen interest is ‘BDA Villa Hunnigere project’ located 2 km from Magadi Road which will have 3 and 4 BHK flats. “While we are looking at a price of Rs 1 crore for the 3BHK flats, it is 1.2 crore for the 4BHKs. This would be completed in six months,” he said. The first-of-its-kind project attempted by BDA would have a club house, gym, play area for indoor sports too. Another mega project will see 600 2BHK flats at Konnadaspura near Budigere Cross of Old Madras Road, for which a price of Rs 54 lakh has been proposed.

Asked about the status of previous batch of BDA flats in the city, the official said that 1,600 flats in Kanminike and Komaghatta still remain. “Sin­ce the location is a bit far from the city and road connectivity is an issue, the flats are yet to find buyers,” he added. Of the 3,235 flats which were for sale since August 2017 through ‘Acr­o­ss the Table’ scheme, Malagala, Alur, Doddabanahalli, Valag­erahalli and Ha­l­agevadarahalli are all sold out, he added.

Farmers’ union demands higher land solatium for PRR project

Bengaluru: In more trouble for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, pending for 17 years now, a large delegation of farmers led by Karntaka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar, demanded that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) pay them better compensation for handing over land for the project. Chandrashekar met chairman SR Vishwanath and commissioner Rajesh Gowda with a slew of demands. An official present at the meeting told TNIE, “The farmers wanted to be compensated under the Land Acquisition Act 2013 which would ensure a much higher compensation. The demand was made despite the Supreme Court ruling on January 20 exempting the PRR project from compensation under this Act.” The farmer leader had threatened that not an inch of land from farmers would be handed over if higher compensation was not given, and urged the state government to overrule the SC verdict, the official added.