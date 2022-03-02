From the land of Samurai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a milestone moment as India and Japan celebrate seven decades of friendship. To mark this occasion, ArtMantram, in association with Lotus and Chrysanthemum Trust, is coming up with a three-day event on Indo-Japanese culture. It will be held between March 3 and 5.

“This is a celebration of 70 years of the Indo-Japanese friendship. The Consul-General of Japan is taking the initiative to hold celebrations and Lotus and Chrysanthemum Trust is playing a major role in promoting Japanese and Indian culture,” says Jija Harisingh, founder trustee and president of the trust.

The events include cultural exchanges for children to learn arts like Bonsai. “Japanese culture of cleanliness and meticulousness is something that should be emulated,” says Harisingh, adding that their first event is about discussing the best practices in Japanese schools, which is happening at Shantinikethana School in Girinagar. Harisingh also mentions that Bonasi and anime are important arts practiced in Japan and Art Mantram – which has always supported various art forms – brought in both these additions. “At Art Mantram, we had not done anything on these lines, so we thought it would be a good way to include it,” she says.

A common tie between India and Japan is both the countries’ inclination towards culture and art, as well as handling of issues with tact and diplomacy. “Tensions will always be there, either political, social or economic. But we handle it with tact and diplomacy,” says Harisingh.

