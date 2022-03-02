STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

From the land of Samurai

To mark the 70 years of Indo-Japanese friendship, ArtMantram , in association with Lotus and Chrysanthemum Trust, is giving a glimpse of Japanese culture 

Published: 02nd March 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a milestone moment as India and Japan celebrate seven decades of friendship. To mark this occasion, ArtMantram, in association with Lotus and Chrysanthemum Trust, is coming up with a three-day event on Indo-Japanese culture. It will be held between March 3 and 5. 

“This is a celebration of 70 years of the Indo-Japanese friendship. The Consul-General of Japan is taking the initiative to hold celebrations and Lotus and Chrysanthemum Trust is playing a major role in promoting Japanese and Indian culture,” says Jija Harisingh, founder trustee and president of the trust. 

The events include cultural exchanges for children to learn arts like Bonsai. “Japanese culture of cleanliness and meticulousness is something that should be emulated,” says Harisingh, adding that their first event is about discussing the best practices in Japanese schools, which is happening at Shantinikethana School in Girinagar. Harisingh also mentions that Bonasi and anime are important arts practiced in Japan and Art Mantram – which has always supported various art forms – brought in both these additions. “At Art Mantram, we had not done anything on these lines, so we thought it would be a good way to include it,” she says.

A common tie between India and Japan is both the countries’ inclination towards culture and art, as well as handling of issues with tact and diplomacy. “Tensions will always be there, either political, social or economic. But we handle it with tact and diplomacy,” says Harisingh. 

Calendar

  • March 3: Best practices from Japanese School- Shantinikethana School, Girinagar
  • March 4: Bonsai LecDem and Talk on Indo-Japanese Innovation- Chitrakala Parishath
  • March 5: Cosplay show and competition-- Christ University, Bannerghatta Road
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Neharika Singh
    What time are the events at ? Or can you provide a contact number ?
    18 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp