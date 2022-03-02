Genomics centre to give boost to preventive healthcare

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mapmygenome India, a personal genomics company, opened a genomics experience centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories- and Indian Council of Medical Research-certified centre will provide services such as genetic tests, genetic counselling, blood tests, health screening tests, antibody tests and Covid-19 RT-PCR tests. It was inaugurated by IT and BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Biocon Ltd and Biocon Biologics Ltd chairperson Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

“We are calling it a genomics experience centre as we will combine genomics with lifestyle and preventive biochemistry. We also have nutrition, medical and genetic counselling for our customers. We chose Bengaluru for our first experience centre as it is a melting pot of the modern and the traditional,” said Anu Acharya, CEO of Mapmygenome.

The company said it aims to provide more personalised experience in genetic testing and its possibilities among the tech-savvy customers of Bengaluru. They also intend to provide customers a real-time experience about the process of genetic testing and actionable plans in preventive healthcare under the expertise of certified genetic counsellors.

“We will support this venture in any way possible. It will definitely help ten crore people of the state in facilitating preventive healthcare,” said Narayan. Mazumdar-Shaw said the pandemic has really shown the need for genomic expertise. In this backdrop, it is great to have a company expanding their services to preventive genomics that combines genomic sequencing and biochemistry, she added. In a press statement, the company said data confidentiality of customer is a priority and it is powered through secure Biotracker LIMS.