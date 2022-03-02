Memories of Shivaratri 

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Growing up in an ashram, Shiva was my favourite god. While regular kids discussed their favourite cricketers – we discussed gods. Shiva’s songs were melodiously set in Bhairav raaga, his appearance was calm and meditative, his stories were the most exciting.

Like people who go to an MLA’s house with requests, I had my own list – but the most important of them all was this. Dear Lord Shiva, please let me not fail the Math board exam. Shivaratri was a big deal in our school. We were taught slokas and stotras, and the day witnessed prayers and meditation sessions. Finally, it ended with night-long bhajans that culminated in a feast for everybody in the ashram.

Incidentally, Shivaratri also comes in March – the month of annual exams. When the schedules for the board exams were announced, I prayed that we get enough ‘gap days’ before the Math exam. The gap days were decided by CBSE – after considering all the subjects of students across the country.

I was terrified of failing the Math exam. I’d heard stories of kids who had failed, and been abandoned by their parents. In hindsight, I realise that failing the exam wouldn’t have been that big a deal. I’d have to write a supplementary exam and get on with my life. But back in Class 10, the fear of failing permeated my soul. Finally, the schedule was announced, and I found that we had 10 days of ‘gaps’ before the Math exam. Moreover, the examination was right on the day after Shivratri. The Lord had heard my prayers!

For the first few days, I focused like a ninja. I had all my materials – text books, guide books, previous years’ question papers, geometry box, log papers, and a bundle of prayers. In the era before Byju’s and YouTube, studying meant sitting silently in a corner with your books open. I focused for two days, but the mind is a fickle monkey. I began to play a little cricket, read a Sidney Sheldon novel – and before I knew it, there were only two days left!

Sometimes in life, you realise you can only surrender to the Almighty, and that’s exactly what I did. I put my books away, and began to pray. In mythological stories, devotees would pray till anthills formed around their bodies, and Shiva eventually granted them their boon. I fasted and prayed the entire day. I sang bhajans passionately all night. I promised Lord Shiva that I’d behave myself. I’d never trouble my teachers, parents, or friends. I’d steer clear of bad thoughts, and grow up to be a good citizen of the country. All I wanted in return was to pass in Mathematics.

The day of the examination was a blur of equations, hopes, and LHS-RHS. I wasn’t bothered about the other subjects. I had no dreams of engineering or IIT, and was comfortable with the knowledge that I’d be studying Commerce. The exams ended, and then began the one month gap between the board exams and the results being announced. A month fraught with tension.

The results were announced on the internet, and I rushed to find a big, fat 53 sitting comfortably in my scoresheet. I thanked Lord Shiva, nearly welling up with relieved tears.

I didn’t fully fulfil my side of the contract to Shiva. I have hurt friends and family, and I haven’t really become an ideal citizen. But every Shivratri, I think back to the time when I surrendered to Lord Shiva. I shall try to stay up tonight too, but with the help of some old friends. I hope the Lord understands.

(The writer’s views are his own)