On a green path

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pamela Malhotra’s From the Heart of Nature (`599, Penguin Random House) documents the story behind the creation of a private forest sanctuary in India. More than just the struggle, Malhotra also recounts how she connected with animals and trees both at a physical and spiritual level.

What was the turning point in your life?

My husband Anil and I shared that love of wildlife and that dream. This realisation initially came while living in the USA in the late 1970s and early 1980s, which is why we established our first small wildlife sanctuary on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1979. When we came to India in January of 1986, we were quite upset by the deforestation we saw, especially in the Himalayas. We had gone to Haridwar and fell in love with the Himalayas. So, we purchased land in the Uttarkashi region to help reforest that area.

How did you zero-in on Kodagu?

There were land ceiling laws in the state (then Uttar Pradesh - now Uttarakhand) that limited a family to owning just 12 acres of land. There was not enough land for establishing a forest wildlife sanctuary through reforestation. Also, we had visited Nagarhole National Park in Jan 1986, where the then-Wildlife Warden of the Park urged us to establish our forest wildlife sanctuary in his home district of Kodagu. As a result my husband Anil travelled throughout southern India to see what he could find, finally finding suitable land in Kodagu. Purchasing larger pieces of land was possible here if the land was deemed ‘plantation’ and the purchaser was an agriculturalist which my husband was.

What were the initial struggles that you faced?

Accessing the land. It was almost impossible to bring in any kind of building materials for our home in the beginning due to the poor roads. So, my husband put loads of rocks and other road material into these dirt roads to help give us drivable access which was also a big boon for the local people. Another major challenge was the legal maze encountered in the district since lands were divided into several different categories, often with different rules/laws applying to different categories in terms of purchase and ownership. Acceptance by the local people was also initially a challenge, although the older generation did understand the importance of maintaining forests and not killing off all the wildlife. The most distressing challenges have been illegal logging and poaching of wildlife.

The sanctuary is spread across 300 acres, what are the kinds of species that are found there?

Hundreds of species have made the sanctuary their full-time home and/or come visit frequently. A short list of species found here includes 100s of species of butterflies and birds including Great Indian Hornbills and Malabar Grey Hornbills, Bengal tiger, Asian leopard, Asian elephant, sloth bear, dhole (Indian wild dog), Gaur (Indian bison), species of deer (sambar, cheetal, muntjac/barking deer) etc. So diverse are the species found here that one Oxford scientist dubbed our sanctuary ‘Noah’s Ark’.

You first purchased the land for the sanctuary in 1992, to create a private sanctuary. How did you decide on writing a book?

I hope to sow the seeds of love of nature in the hearts and minds of all who read the book, and to create a sacred perspective when viewing and dealing with nature.