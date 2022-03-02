Sharp Focus 

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With around 200 films, 400 screenings and the addition of new sections, this year the Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes) 2022 is all set to kick off from March 3. Organised by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy for the Government of Karnataka, the 13th edition of BIFFes will be conducted in a hybrid model (in theatres and on an OTT platform). H N Narahari Rao, artistic director of BIFFes says that the number of films being screened has reduced to 200, with more focus on thematic and context-based films.

“From 250 films last year, we have reduced to 200 this year. We wanted to reduce the number and deliver quality. With the hybrid model coming in, at least 40 foreign films will be streamed online on an OTT platform called Cinesend,” says Rao, adding, “On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we will have five screenings, while the rest of the days will see four screenings. The timings between screenings have also been increased to 40 minutes now.”

Some of the categories this year include ‘Cinema of the World’, ‘Asian Cinema Competition’, ‘Indian Cinema Competition’, ‘State Focus (North East)’, ‘50th Year of Tulu Cinema’, among other sections. The two new additions to this year’s festival are ‘Film Critics Week’ and ‘Oscar Spectrum’. According to Rao, a list of film recommendations by critics across the world was shortlisted under the category ‘Film Critics Week’. “This category was inspired by Cannes and the Venice Film Festival. We are having over seven films in this category, spread across all the continents. Some of the films include Brother’s Keeper, I Never Cry, a Polish film, Yuni, an Indonesian film and others,” says Rao, who is also the founder of Suchitra Film Society.

Meanwhile, the Oscar category will screen films that have been nominated and also won the Oscars. Some of the films being screened are Parallel Mothers, Compartment No.6, A Hero among others. In fact, Sunrise- A Song of Two Humans, a silent film directed by a German filmmaker F W Murnau, which won the first Academy Award under the Unique and Artistic Picture category, will also be screened. Even the most anticipated Japanese film Drive My Car that received four Oscar nominations has been selected for the 13th edition of BIFFes. The ‘Country Focus’ category will screen French films like Vortex, Restless while the Retrospective category will include a German film, The Tin Drum by filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff who will also be part of a panel discussion.

To celebrate 100 years of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, there will also be a premiere of The Mystique of Pather Panchali, directed by film journalist Justin Smith. As a mark of respect to late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, there will be a panel discussion on Puneeth’s artistic skills. In addition, the selection panel has also shortlisted 14 Kannada films out of 80, among which Sri Jagannatha Daasaru was the highly-rated film. Rao also mentions that he will be conducting a lecture-demonstration on the birth and rise of film festivals around the world and a discussion on the rise in the ‘OTT trend’ will be conducted.

BIFFes will be held between March 3 and March 10. For more details, visit BIFFes.org