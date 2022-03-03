After date clash with JEE, PU II exam timetable revised

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre-University Education has revised the PU II final examination timetable after the initial draft overlapped with the JEE Mains exam dates. As per the JEE Mains timetable released by the National Testing Agency, the exams are scheduled between April 16 and 21.

The PU II exams were earlier planned to be held between April 16 and May 6. As per the revised draft time table, PU II exams will now be held from April 22 to May 11. Parents and students can submit their objections, if any, by sending a mail to jdexam.dpue@gmail.com by 5pm on March 5, added the circular.