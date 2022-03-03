BBMP schools to go smart with digital classes

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) schools in the city will soon impart smart learning by using technology to the optimum as it has tied up with the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd to set up digital classrooms. The Smart City Ltd is providing seven computer labs with 20 computers each and 60 digital classrooms in schools.

“Children will be taught through digital 3D models, which will help them understand the concepts better and improve learning. They will also be taught in virtual modes, and even by professionals,” said a BBMP official from the education section.

The official added that children will also be able to interact live with experts from the field through video conference and get involved in interactive learning. “This is the need of the hour. Because this was lacking, many children from government schools were not on par with those of private institutions.”

The civic body decided to take up this initiative as children dropped out of higher education during the pandemic, and realising the importance of providing quality education at a lower cost, both online and offline.

The official said the computer labs have been set up and was supposed to be inaugurated in December, but was delayed due to the MLC elections and then the budget session. Once inaugurated, the teachers will be trained for three months and the education process will start. There are a total of 16 primary schools, 13 high schools, 16 PUC colleges, four degree colleges and two PG colleges under the BBMP in the city.