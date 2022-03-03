STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP schools to go smart with digital classes

The Smart City Ltd is providing seven computer labs with 20 computers each and 60 digital classrooms in schools. 

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

teachers online education online class student

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) schools in the city will soon impart smart learning by using technology to the optimum as it has tied up with the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd to set up digital classrooms. The Smart City Ltd is providing seven computer labs with 20 computers each and 60 digital classrooms in schools. 

“Children will be taught through digital 3D models, which will help them understand the concepts better and improve learning. They will also be taught in virtual modes, and even by professionals,” said a BBMP official from the education section. 

The official added that children will also be able to interact live with experts from the field through video conference and get involved in interactive learning. “This is the need of the hour. Because this was lacking, many children from government schools were not on par with those of private institutions.” 

The civic body decided to take up this initiative as children dropped out of higher education during the pandemic, and realising the importance of providing quality education at a lower cost, both online and offline. 

The official said the computer labs have been set up and was supposed to be inaugurated in December, but was delayed due to the MLC elections and then the budget session. Once inaugurated, the teachers will be trained for three months and the education process will start. There are a total of 16 primary schools, 13 high schools, 16 PUC colleges, four degree colleges and two PG colleges under the BBMP in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP BBMP schools digital classes
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp