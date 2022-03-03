STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Driving car solo? Masks not must in Karnataka

However, if there are one or more passengers, even family members, it is mandatory that all of them wear face masks. “The use of face mask becomes more important when the AC is on.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will soon remove the mask mandate for lone travellers in cars. The Technical Advisory Committee, at its recent meeting, stressed the importance of appropriate masking in reducing infections in the previous three waves, but recommended dropping the mask mandate for drivers alone in a car. 

However, if there are one or more passengers, even family members, it is mandatory that all of them wear face masks. “The use of face mask becomes more important when the AC is on. Be it in a car or any other closed spaces like theatres, auditoriums or wedding halls, it is extremely important to wear appropriate face masks and in the right way,” said Dr Sanjay K, from SHRC Hospital in Jayanagar. 

