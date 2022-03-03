Living with Parkinson’s disease

Dr Ravi Gopal Varma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominantly dopamine-producing (“dopaminergic”) neurons in a specific area of the brain called substantia nigra. The disease begins gradually and deteriorates over the long run. Those suffering from Parkinson’s disease exhibit symptoms such as shaking of limbs, muscle stiffness, and trouble walking and maintaining their balance and coordination. As the disease worsens, they additionally experience difficulty in talking, disturbance of sleep, problems with memory, psychological issues, behavioural changes, and various other side effects.

Data suggests that men are more prone to get this disease as compared to women. It is most commonly seen in persons aged 60 years and above. However, up to 10 per cent of patients are diagnosed before the age of 50. Doctors predict that about 10 per cent to 15 per cent of people with Parkinson’s disease may have a genetic mutation that inclines them to the development of the disease. Environmental factors may also play a role in its development.

Symptoms

Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and the rate of decline vary widely from person to person. The most common symptoms include:

Tremor: Shaking typically starts in the arms and interferes with grasping. It can likewise involve the jaw or foot. As the illness advances, tremors become more severe. Slowness of movement (bradykinesia): The slowing down of movement results from a delay in the transmission of impulses from the brain to the different muscles of the body. There can be a rapid deterioration of this symptom over a short duration of time Rigid muscles/stiff limbs: Rigidity results from a failure of the muscles to recoil and relax normally. It is accompanied by a continuous straining of muscles and interferes with the free movement of the limbs. Muscle spasms and cramps (dystonia): Can affect different parts of the body and are painful. Curling and clenching of toes are commonly seen Stooped posture: A “curved over” posture. Decreased facial expressions: As the disease worsens, the muscles of the face may get involved leading to a mask-like expressionless face. Speech/vocal changes: Speech may be quick, become slurred, or be soft in tone. Depression and anxiety, Chewing and swallowing problems, drooling, memory loss, are a few other symptoms.

Diagnosis

Currently, no laboratory or radiological tests exist to diagnose Parkinson’s disease. The diagnosis therefore hinges on a thorough medical history and clinical examination findings. Additionally, neurologists may administer phenyltropane injection and use a gamma camera to distinguish and evaluate dopamine transporter function. They may also recommend a PET Scan. An MRI scan may reveal stroke changes in the brain, indicating the possibility of vascular Parkinsonism.

Treatment

Parkinson’s disease, fortunately, has a successful treatment. The medical treatment along with Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) has brought about a revolution in the management of Parkinson’s disease.

DBS is a functional surgery where electrodes are placed in specific areas of the brain and stimulated with the help of a pacemaker placed in the chest wall. In this case, the pacemaker is unique as it has the capability to receive feedback from the brain and relay the exact amount of stimulation on demand to the implanted electrodes for the brain to function accordingly.

As the patient begins to show signs of improvement, the medications are reduced. The surgery is highly beneficial in alleviating the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and reducing the patient’s dependence on medicines. DBS is a breakthrough technology that stops the tremors and rigidity associated with Parkinson’s disease, enabling the patient to live a normal and dynamic life.

(The writer is lead consultant neurosurgery & program me director - Global Centre of Excellence in Neurosciences, Aster Hospitals Bangalore)