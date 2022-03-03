Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:

I am 38. My teenage daughter is losing weight faster than me. We eat the same food... What is it that works for her and not me?

Simple, uski paas metabolism hai (she has metabolism)! With age, our metabolism comes down due to lean muscle mass loss and hormonal changes. Strength training helps converse age-related muscle degeneration. Every decade the body composition changes... post 35, you automatically gain 4-5 kgs. One way to address this is to include strength training to build lean muscle mass. A combination of bodyweight and external resistance is recommended. Muscles eat, they are expensive tissues and the body relies on stored fat to sustain provided you create a calorie deficit and expend calories via exercise. So, go ahead, and pick weights to lose weight.

I went on a fruit detox and realised I consumed more calories than what I usually do. Will the diet still work?

No way! Your body cannot survive on fructose, fibre, vitamins and minerals that fruits offer. It also requires protein, complex carbs and healthy fats. Most are high in calories and therefore the excess calories are converted into fat by the body and stored away. Do not follow fad diets, go back to your roots and learn to eat in moderation, consume fewer calories and exercise. Try this: it’s safe, effective and healthy.

My partner told me sex is a workout too. Does it help me burn calories?

Oh yes, it does burn calories. But you still need to workout — cardio, strength and flexibility. You need to work on cardio-respiratory strength and endurance, muscular strength and endurance. This can be achieved via appropriate exercises.