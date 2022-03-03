STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nanotech Conference to focus on youngsters

The minister spoke at the curtain raiser of the 12th edition of the Bengaluru India Nano conference, which will take place on March 7 and 8.

Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan releases a booklet during the curtain raiser of the Bengaluru India Nano conference, to be held on March 7 and 8, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Skill Development, IT/BT and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said governments, industries and educational institutions must collaborate to bring about change.

The minister spoke at the curtain raiser of the 12th edition of the Bengaluru India Nano conference, which will take place on March 7 and 8. Organised by the state department of IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS), Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), the Vision Group on Nanotechnology, and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications, an event curator, the conference will focus on nanoscience and nanotech. This year’s focus for the conference is the use of nanotechnology for a sustainable future.

Speaking at the curtain raiser, Jagdish Patankar, executive chairman of MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications, said Karnataka has a very strong focus on pipelines that allow young students easy access to becoming entrepreneurs and inventors. In relation to this, Ajay Sood, FNA, Indian physicist and chairman for the Department of Physics, IISc, said, “We aim to enable innovations focusing on sustainable future for decades to come.

This can be achieved by youngsters. Hence, we have many exciting sessions for youngsters -- Nano for the Young and National Nanotech Quiz. Nanotech Quiz, which was held for the first time, witnessed phenomenal response with participation from 23 states and 5 Union Territories.”

The conference will see participation from over 2,500 delegates and will feature over 75 national and international speakers, and 25 sessions. The conference will be held completely online, with the minister stating that many international and national experts were unable to attend physically due to Covid-19.

