Only Platform 3 operational at Baiyappanahalli Metro station

Platforms 1 and 2 have been closed for operations from March 2 for a period of six months, to facilitate infrastructure work for the upcoming Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line. 

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Board outside the Baiyappanahalli Metro Station displays Covid protocol. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The teething problems witnessed on Wednesday morning, with Metro trains permitted to both arrive and depart only from Platform 3, forced Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to make public announcements post 11am. 

Platforms 1 and 2 have been closed for operations from March 2 for a period of six months, to facilitate infrastructure work for the upcoming Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line.  Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, A S Shankar told TNIE that there was no problem in the public arriving at Baiyappanahalli.

“After peak hour passed and we reduced the number of trains and despatched them to Baiyappanhalli depot, some commuters boarded the trains, assuming they were going to Kengeri. The security guards ensured they alighted immediately. However, there was some confusion with every departing train and so we decided to make regular announcements about each train. We will continue to do so for some months,” he said. 

Bangalore Metro Baiyappanahalli
