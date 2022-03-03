Ready or not, foodverse is here

Anila Kurian By

BENGALURU: We’ve all imagined a world where we could download food right with a click of a button. While that might still take time, tech geeks are working within the metaverse world and connecting it to the real world. So how does it work, you ask? You play a game online, win some points and head to the nearest restaurant (ideally the offline version of the metaverse restaurant you were playing at) and avail the prize.

Farzi Cafe in UB City is one of the first restaurants in the city to join this bandwagon with a metaverse gaming company called OneRare. Restaurateur and owner Zorawar Kalra explains, “Metaverse is internet 2.0. We are now using it to search, explore and build a community in it. Ten years ago, if restaurateurs were told to join Insta, they wouldn’t have agreed but every brands see the necessity of their presence online. Similarly, this is where the future lies.”

The development stage of this virtual world is still underway. The brand has several games planned for potential customers to play worldwide. “While we’re still finalising the game that we’d like to be played, one of them could be a treasure hunt of sorts. Perhaps find ingredients that would make a final dish, win points through that and avail those online points at your nearest Farzi Cafe restaurant,” says Kalra, adding that this is applicable to players across the globe.

The main idea of joining this metaverse, or foodverse as it’s called, is for community building. The brand feels this will introduce the restaurant to more people, know their environment before they actually dine at the place. “The metaverse will see a Farzi Cafe at the location which will include elements from all the branches we have across the world. This should be available in a couple of months,” assures Kalra, adding that there will be more than one game available.

Meanwhile, working on this is the OneRare team. Kayaash Singh, VP – growth & international business, says, “Building the virtual restaurant isn’t that time consuming but it’s the blockchain that will take more time.” They are launching a test game next week and the main layer will be available in April. “The rewards players can avail from this can be NFTs or OneRare points which currently has a market rate of $7. This model completely depends on how the brand wants to market it,” he says, adding that the team wants to work with restaurants that are available globally so that more participants can avail the offline offers.