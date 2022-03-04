Bengaluru roads snarl up as Congress marches on for Mekedatu padyatra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thursday brought more traffic chaos to city streets as the Congress padayatra, to demand implementation of the Mekedatu project, entered its fourth and last day. The central business district (CBD) was marked by massive traffic congestion, with enraged commuters arguing with policemen and shouting at them.

The rally started from Mehkri Circle and culminated at National College Grounds. City police had placed barricades to block several busy roads. Irked by the traffic blocks, people began arguing with on-duty police personnel. Thousands of Congress party workers participated in the padayatra, resulting in traffic disruptions and chaos at major junctions. Many commuters heading to offices and schoolchildren were stuck in the traffic.

Despite elaborate security arrangements in place along with traffic diversions, many motorists, waiting in the snarls at major junctions, were infuriated, and asked Congress workers to protest in front of the CM’s residence instead of blocking roads. However, Kempegowda International Airport road saw usual traffic movement, a senior police officer said.

The procession moved towards Palace Road in the morning, passing through Cauvery Theatre Junction, Anand Rao Circle, Race Course Road, Chalukya Circle, Malleswaram, Chamarajpet to reach National College Grounds. About 900 policemen headed by DCP South, and nine ACPs, 16 Inspectors, 55 PSIs, 68 ASIs, 195 head constables and 469 constables were deployed on security duty.