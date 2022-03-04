STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru roads snarl up as Congress marches on for Mekedatu padyatra

CBD especially hit; enraged commuters argue with policemen, shout at them

Published: 04th March 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president D K Shivakumar invites Kunchatiga Vokkaliga religious head Sri Nanjavadhoota swami to take part in Mekedatu Padayatra | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thursday brought more traffic chaos to city streets as the Congress padayatra, to demand implementation of the Mekedatu project, entered its fourth and last day. The central business district (CBD) was marked by massive traffic congestion, with enraged commuters arguing with policemen and shouting at them.

The rally started from Mehkri Circle and culminated at National College Grounds. City police had placed barricades to block several busy roads. Irked by the traffic blocks, people began arguing with on-duty police personnel. Thousands of Congress party workers participated in the padayatra, resulting in traffic disruptions and chaos at major junctions. Many commuters heading to offices and schoolchildren were stuck in the traffic. 

Despite elaborate security arrangements in place along with traffic diversions, many motorists, waiting in the snarls at major junctions, were infuriated, and asked Congress workers to protest in front of the CM’s residence instead of blocking roads. However, Kempegowda International Airport road saw usual traffic movement, a senior police officer said.

The procession moved towards Palace Road in the morning, passing through Cauvery Theatre Junction, Anand Rao Circle, Race Course Road, Chalukya Circle, Malleswaram, Chamarajpet to reach National College Grounds. About 900 policemen headed by DCP South, and nine ACPs, 16 Inspectors, 55 PSIs, 68 ASIs, 195 head constables and 469 constables were deployed on security duty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Mekedatu padyatra Bengaluru
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp