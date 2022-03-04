STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru's renowned gynaecologist to perform live keyhole surgeries 

Bengaluru’s renowned laparoscopic surgeon and infertility specialist Dr Vidya V Bhat will conduct live keyhole surgeries on women patients on March 6.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s renowned laparoscopic surgeon and infertility specialist Dr Vidya V Bhat will conduct live keyhole surgeries on women patients on March 6. According to Dr Bhat, Medical Director, RadhaKrishna Multispeciality Hospital, the objective is to encourage surgeons to opt for laparoscopic surgeries for removal of uterus and uterine fibroids, due to benefits over an open abdomen surgery. 

The day-long medical education workshop is being organised in partnership with Zydus Nutriva, ahead of International Women’s Day. Dr Bhat will be conducting live laparoscopic hysterectomy and myomectomy surgeries, which will be broadcast live to over 3,000 gynaecologists all over India. 

She said, “With advancements in medical technology, it is important that laparoscopy becomes the norm and every woman benefits due to lesser pain and wound complications, less cutting of skin and tissue, shorter duration of hospital stay and faster post-operative recovery.”

She explained that the success of these advanced procedures depends on the experience and expertise of the surgeon. “The idea behind this live session is to enhance the skills of surgeons, especially young ones, so that laparoscopic surgeries become a common alternative,” she said.

