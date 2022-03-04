Experts guarded on Karnataka budget expectations for Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Urban planners and experts are divided about what the State Budget will have in store, especially for Bengaluru. While some say that it could just turn out to be old wine in new bottle — juggling of numbers, but projects remaining the same — others feel that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be generous with announcements for Bengaluru with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections in mind.

In the last year’s budget, Rs 7,795 crore was allocated for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru. Experts are now demanding an audit, while questioning how much of the funds have been utilised and where. Civic evangelist V Ravichandar said, “I expect something good for Bengaluru as the BBMP elections are round the corner. Also, just as the Union Finance Minister had announced a capitalist budget, the same can be expected from the CM also.”

A senior government official said the CM is likely to make more announcements and allocate more funds for Bengaluru alone, with about 10 per cent escalation in project costs. “The government may announce many civic works for various constituencies. Stress may be on infrastructure, re-shaping and re-naming old schemes and projects. It will be an election-oriented budget as civic body elections have now become a matter of prestige, which is already facing criticism for delays,” the official stated.

While experts are seeing an increase in expectations for Bengaluru, they also question how much will be implemented. They cite the example of the elevated corridor and Peripheral Ring Road which have remained on paper.

Civic expert Ashwin Mahesh said that he had given up on expectations as what is promised is not delivered. He also pointed out that the civic agencies are not capable of handling huge funds and mega projects, which is why many projects are not executed. Also, there is no priority of projects for execution, which is another issue, he noted.