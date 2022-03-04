STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Experts guarded on Karnataka budget expectations for Bengaluru

Urban planners and experts are divided about what the State Budget will have in store, especially for Bengaluru.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Union Budget

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Urban planners and experts are divided about what the State Budget will have in store, especially for Bengaluru. While some say that it could just turn out to be old wine in new bottle — juggling of numbers, but projects remaining the same — others feel that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be generous with announcements for Bengaluru with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections in mind.

In the last year’s budget, Rs 7,795 crore was allocated for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru. Experts are now demanding an audit, while questioning how much of the funds have been utilised and where. Civic evangelist V Ravichandar said, “I expect something good for Bengaluru as the BBMP elections are round the corner. Also, just as the Union Finance Minister had announced a capitalist budget, the same can be expected from the CM also.”

A senior government official said the CM is likely to make more announcements and allocate more funds for Bengaluru alone, with about 10 per cent escalation in project costs. “The government may announce many civic works for various constituencies. Stress may be on infrastructure, re-shaping and re-naming old schemes and projects. It will be an election-oriented budget as civic body elections have now become a matter of prestige, which is already facing criticism for delays,” the official stated.

While experts are seeing an increase in expectations for Bengaluru, they also question how much will be implemented. They cite the example of the elevated corridor and Peripheral Ring Road which have remained on paper.

Civic expert Ashwin Mahesh said that he had given up on expectations as what is promised is not delivered. He also pointed out that the civic agencies are not capable of handling huge funds and mega projects, which is why many projects are not executed. Also, there is no priority of projects for execution, which is another issue, he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka budget bengaluru
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp