Man held for extorting Rs 50K from woman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Cyber Crime (CCB) police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old habitual offender for blackmailing a city-based woman with her private pictures and extorting a ransom of Rs 50,000. The accused has been identified as Prashanth Rajashekhar, a resident of Vijayapura.

A senior police officer said that Prashanth was earlier arrested for committing similar offences. After he was released on bail, Prashanth had continued luring and blackmailing a woman, a resident of Seshadripuram.

He would make random calls and start chatting with gullible women. He would befriend women and use private pictures to threaten and extort money from them.