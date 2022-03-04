STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for extorting Rs 50K from woman

Central Cyber Crime (CCB) police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old habitual offender for blackmailing a city-based woman with her private pictures and extorting a ransom of Rs 50,000.

Published: 04th March 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Cyber Crime (CCB) police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old habitual offender for blackmailing a city-based woman with her private pictures and extorting a ransom of Rs 50,000. The accused has been identified as Prashanth Rajashekhar, a resident of Vijayapura.

 A senior police officer said that Prashanth was earlier arrested for committing similar offences. After he was released on bail, Prashanth had continued luring and blackmailing a woman, a resident of Seshadripuram.

He would make random calls and start chatting with gullible women. He would befriend women and use private pictures to threaten and extort money from them. 

